Shashi Tharoor reacts to hilarious leave of absence letter written in his style on ChatGPT

A hilarious leave of absence on ChatGPT is going viral on social media. The charm of this leave note is that it has been generated in Shashi Tharoor style, the man who's english is very well above the understanding of a common man like you and me. And guess what, the Congress MP has replied to this social media post.

The post reads:

"Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work due to not feeling the vibes, in the style of Shashi Tharoor.

As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care."

Shashi Tharoor has replied to this tweet in style and wrote, "Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!"

For the uninitiated, ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot developed by OpenAI based on GPT-3.5. It has a remarkable ability to interact in conversational dialogue form and provide responses that can appear a lot like a human response.