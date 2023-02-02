Shark Tank India Season 2: 18-year-old entrepreneur gives netizens 'existential crisis'

Shreyaan Daga: 18-year-old entrepreneur gives netizens 'existential crisis' after making it to Shark Tank India S2 |

How about you being in your 30s or even older and still struggling to make a great career, but on the other hand seeing someone much younger shine with their skills? No, jealousy isn't the word to express that. The internet calls that moment an 'existential crisis' where they wonder what's happening in their lives and why aren't things working out for them.

Many Twitter users were stunned to see 18-year-old entrepreneur Shreyaan Daga making it to Shark Tank India Season 2 and presenting his pitch. With all respect and admiration for the young champ, some people much elder could still be unsure about their life goals and career plans. And it's okay.

Twitter flooded with reactions after spotting the young pitcher in the show. While some wrote that they felt "too old," others hilariously stated of experiencing an "existential crisis." However, the audience praised his confidence and work attitude.

18-year-old pitcher Shreyaan Daga surprises Sharks 18-year-old pitcher Shreyaan Daga surprises Sharks — sangam katiyar (@sangamkatiyar8) February 2, 2023

Feel you bro — Sreehari (@Friedpaalpayasm) February 1, 2023

I feel too old after seeing https://t.co/N0GiDef9BR ‘s pitch on Shark Tank🥲#SharkTankIndia #SharkTank — DIVIJ CHHABRA (@Divij_Chhabra) February 1, 2023

This OLL young man has Confidence of Dhirubhai Ambani & Shahrukh khan & to add on business genes of marwari family. #SharkTankIndiaS2 — TheStoryTeller (@GreenMirchiii) February 1, 2023

Shreyaan Daga stepped in the show as the third pitcher of the day. He was identified as the founder of a skill development company OLL. The promo of the episode shared on Twitter by SonyTV captures Sharks being impressed with the young OLL founder whose company reportedly earned Rs 2.2 crore in two years. Daga was called a "champ" by Aman Gupta.

