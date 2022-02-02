Shamita Shetty turns 43: Fans pour in birthday wishes for Bigg Boss 15 contestant

Actress Shamita Shetty was born in Mangalore on February 2, 1979. Sister to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita has made a name for herself over the years in the entertainment industry.

She was interested in fashion from a young age and worked as a fashion designer after graduation with Manish Malhotra. Shamita then went on to pursue a career in interior designing.

Shamita made her acting debut with 'Mohabbatien' which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2000. Shamita appeared in a number of superhit dance numbers and 'Sharara Sharara' from 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' was her biggest hit. She also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films.

As the beautiful actress turns an year older today, scores of her fans took to Twitter to wish her a happy birthday.

Take a look:

Another advantage filled year awaits you..!

Happy Birthday..!!

Queen <3#HappyBirthdayShamitaShetty

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA pic.twitter.com/FRd9um0ZdU — Samya🦋🎨 (@Samya_ShaRa) February 2, 2022

From standing behind Shilpa while she cut her cake with the media to cutting her own cake with the media <3



HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA #HappyBirthdayShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/4lLg9np5XG — 🅅🄸🄿🅂 🦋🎨 (@gilmorexgurl) February 2, 2022

Aww!! Itni khusi to mai apne birthday pe nhi hota.. our #PraNiSha OTTians Rocks!#HappyBirthdayShamitaShetty

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA pic.twitter.com/tzCz3l30fr — Kunal Roy 🇮🇳 (@Kunal1997Roy) February 2, 2022

Gorgeous Shetty sisters. It’s clearly visible on Shilpa’s face how happy she is for Shamsie



HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA#HappyBirthdayShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/MRDXv7XIon — 🅅🄸🄿🅂 🦋🎨 (@gilmorexgurl) February 2, 2022

Shamita has made her presence felt in a number of reality TV shows. She was a contestant in the third season of 'Bigg Boss'. She appeared in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' season 8 and also reached the finals of 'Fear Factor: Khatro Ke Khiladi' season 9.

She recently appeared in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and reached the finals but didn't win. She also went on to appear in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is where she met Raqesh Bapat and they have been dating ever since.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:48 PM IST