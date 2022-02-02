Raqesh Bapat lifts ladylove Shamita Shetty in his arms to wish her on birthday

As Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty, who has gained many fans from her participation in 'Bigg Boss 15', turned a year older on Wednesday, her boyfriend and actor Raqesh Bapat shared a romantic post on Instagram.

Raqesh posted a series of pictures from their dinner date, including one where he is lifting Shamita in his arms. He captioned it as, "Happy Birthday love," with a red heart emoji.

On the other hand, Shamita's sister and actress Shilpa Shetty penned a love-filled message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa, 46, shared a video montage of heart-warming pictures with Shamita, 43, also featuring their family and friends.

In the caption, she wrote, "This is how I want to see u always... HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki... my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always." Shilpa, former 'Bigg Boss' host, had constantly supported her sister throughout her journey on the reality show.

Shamita, who was one of the strongest contestants of 'Bigg Boss 15', made it to the top 5 of the reality show and took the fourth spot.

