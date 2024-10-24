'Shameful, Cheap Publicity': Astro Influencer Slammed For Using 'Modi' Reference On Vulgar Photo Post

Influencer uploads vulgar photos with 'Modi' reference, slammed | Nidhi Chaudhary and post by X@peepoye_

An internet influencer named Nidhi Chaudhary has received a backlash on social media for adding a 'Modi' reference to some of her vulgar pictures. Nidhi recently posted some sensually provoking photos of herself and captioned them using the surname of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Hello Modi ji," she wrote while sharing an X post showing her resting on a bed in a see-through attire and high heels.

This led to a massive outrage online, seeing netizens including noted journalist Deepika Bhardwaj condemning her unacceptable behaviour.

Nidhi Chaudhary claims to be a astrology expert assisting people with her tarot reading and Vastu knowledge. She describes herself online as "Advocate,YouTuber, Psychic." However, her posts left people wondering whether she was a Astro influencer or a porn star. One of the comments on her recent online post said,"Converting astrologer to porn star."

Hello Modi ji pic.twitter.com/xLiT5zBqKy — Nidhi Chaudhary (@thenidhii) October 24, 2024

The internet took note of her vulgar photos and expressed concern over the 'Modi' reference to them. They alleged that her post was made in ill taste towards the prime minister.

"It’s shameful to see people stooping so low, disrespecting our Prime Minister just for cheap publicity and attention on social media. Such baseless slander against the leader of the world’s largest democracy cannot be tolerated," wrote an X user named Roopenshu Pratap Singh.

Another user reacted and called Nidhi's post and the reference to the 'Modi' surname a "Total disgrace". "Resorting to such lowly tactics for publicity is truly shameful," one more user added.

Behen ko apna OnlyFans announce kar dena chahiye kab tak Astro Vastu Tarot ke naam par logo ko bewkoof banayegi pic.twitter.com/nNfVLvbOi2 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 23, 2024

Journalist Deepika Bhardwaj took note of Nidhi's posts and took a dig at her. "She is obsessed with objectifying herself but then men are to be blamed...Behen ko apna OnlyFans announce kar dena chahiye kab tak Astro Vastu Tarot ke naam par logo ko bewkoof banayegi (Sister should announce her OnlyFans, till when will she fool people in the name of Astro Vastu Tarot)".

Kuch log ise moons ke liye follow karte hain



Kuch log nationalism ke liye



Fake Fanta dono ka hi tuchiya bana rahi hai pic.twitter.com/k1dczxuxRK — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 24, 2024

Deepika soon recollected one of her previous post commenting on the scenario of rape, which read "Man r@ping women, men r@aping men, men r@ping animals...Men on social media are also responsible for this, the kind of disrespect you show towards most of the women is pathetic."

She is obsessed with objectifying herself but then men are to be blamed pic.twitter.com/ovBoTQuiaw — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 23, 2024

Sorry. Kaafi din se iska doglapan dekh rahi thi aaj bol diya. https://t.co/JWakaGuT7n — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 23, 2024

The journalist brought out the 'doglapan' of the influencer and said, "Sorry. Kaafi din se iska doglapan dekh rahi thi aaj bol diya (Sorry. I had been noticing his stupidity for quite some time, so I told him today)".