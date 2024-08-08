'Shame On You, Karma Get You Soon': Reel Creator Slammed For Editing Mother Mary Pic In Mocking Manner

Reel Creator Slammed For Editing Mother Mary Pic | Instagram

A reel creator named Faisal has attracted flak on social media for mockingly editing a picture of Mother Mary. Faisal who hails from UAE and currently resides in Auckland dropped a reel on Instagram relating to karma. The video carried a photo of Mother Mary portrayed in an inappropriate manner. It showed Her sucking a lollipop and allegedly sexed up and disrespected the worship figure.

While the objectional depiction of Mother Mary surfaced online through the video, netizens raised their voices and slammed the content. The Instagrammer drew flak for his reel that showed the Holy Mother in a mocking and insulting way.

Netizens react

"I don’t know if you have intention to mock or it’s out of coincidence but please refrain from using the image," an internet user commented while another wrote, "I hope karma get you really soon for the first picture." Many netizens asked him to delete the post and said he should be ashamed of sharing such content that hurt religious sentiments. "Shame on you! You should be ashamed and delete the post," people said.

However, the post caption carried nothing demeaning. It talked about the power of karma and read, "By letting go and trusting that karma will handle it, I’ve found greater inner peace and strength. Let’s embrace calmness and trust that what goes around truly comes around."

The reel was uploaded on the social media platform on August 3. Soon, it went viral and drew the attention of nearly 16,000 Instagram users.