Solemnity of Mother Mary: All You Need To Know

By: Rahul M | December 31, 2023
Every year on January 1, Christians observe the Solemnity of Mary, the feast day of Mumma Mary.
The day celebrates the Blessed Virgin Mary and her attaining motherhood of Jesus Christ.
This day comes on the octave of Christmas where Catholics offer special prayers to her.
She is honoured as the Mother of God and is believed to be an incarnation of God, Second Person, and the Blessed Trinity.
Later in the month, another feast day is recorded on the 8th i.e. of the Our Lady of Prompt Succor.
Meanwhile, the Feast of Three Kings falls on January 6. Mother Mary, Pray for us!
