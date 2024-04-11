 'Shame On You!': Durex's Eidi Suggestion Goes Viral; Netizens React
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Shame On You!': Durex's Eidi Suggestion Goes Viral; Netizens React

'Shame On You!': Durex's Eidi Suggestion Goes Viral; Netizens React

Fact check: One must note that an edited image of the post was circulated online in a bad light on the relationship between a sister and a brother.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Durex Pakistan's recent post on an Eidi suggestion has evoked reactions across the internet. While many might be aware of the nature of their posts being quirky and pun-filled, similar was the tone of an upload on the occasion of the Muslim festival.

Marking Eid-ul-Fitr this April, the condom brand gave an unconventional Eidi idea to people. It is traditionally observed that parents give some money and sweets as Eidi to celebrate the occasion and spread joy, however, Durex's suggestion of gifting a condom was certainly unexpected.

In their Eid Mubarak post, Durex asked people of the nation to "Make sure your Eid celebrations start with a bang." "Tonight, give her the Eidi she deserves," read the social media ad hinting to pass on a condom as an Eid-special gift.

"Shame on you for portraying women as merely a sex object," said one of the internet users as Durex suggested giving a condom as Eidi.

Several netizens expressed their views on the post, while some found it "Islamophobic," others let go of it considering it a usual marketing gimmick. "These days, even Durex isn't missing the chance to mock Muslims," read a reaction in this regard. "Durex Pakistan is wilding," said another adding laughter emojis to keep the comment light-hearted.

Fact check

Also, one must note that an edited image of the post was circulated on social media platforms. It went in a bad light for the relationship between a sister and a brother. "Give your sister the Eidi she deserves," read the viral post which is fake and created purportedly with the aim to spread hate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shame On You!': Durex's Eidi Suggestion Goes Viral; Netizens React

'Shame On You!': Durex's Eidi Suggestion Goes Viral; Netizens React

US: School Staff Beats Disabled Student In Bus, Video Goes Viral!

US: School Staff Beats Disabled Student In Bus, Video Goes Viral!

Viral Video: School Students Groove To 'Ram Ayehe' Song In School Bus

Viral Video: School Students Groove To 'Ram Ayehe' Song In School Bus

Momo Shop Offers ₹25,000 Salary For Helper, Viral Post Shocks Netizens: ‘Better Package Than Any...

Momo Shop Offers ₹25,000 Salary For Helper, Viral Post Shocks Netizens: ‘Better Package Than Any...

Indian Man Receives ₹8.33 Lakh Compensation From Company Which Called His Last Name 'Sh*t' In...

Indian Man Receives ₹8.33 Lakh Compensation From Company Which Called His Last Name 'Sh*t' In...