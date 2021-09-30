'Seems like a winner already': Sardar Udham trailer brings in praise for Vicky Kaushal

The makers of the upcoming movie 'Sardar Udham' unveiled the trailer of the film on Friday. Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal looked every inch convincing as he plays the title role in the film.

"The story of Sardar Udham Singh is one that enthralled and inspired me. It represents strength, pain, passion, extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and many such values that I have tried to do justice through my character in the film," Vicky said.

The actor said that the role called for a lot of physical, and even more mental preparation to get into Udham Singh's shoes and "bring to life the story of a man whose heroism and grit stand unmatched."

He added: "I look forward to sharing an intriguing page from the history of India's freedom struggle through this film."

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

The two-minute thirty second long trailer, gives a glimpse into the life of Sardar Udham Singh.

This story showcases bravery, fortitude and fearlessness of an unsung hero, from the deeply buried annals of our history.

The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren, who were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Here's the trailer:

The trailer seems to have impressed people across India who cannot wait to watch this film.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 05:10 PM IST