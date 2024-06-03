'Scam Hai Ye': Social Media Influencer Asks People To Boycott Mamaearth, Trolls Co-Founder Ghazal Alagh

Mamaearth | X

A social media influencer named Aditi recently asked people to boycott Mamaearth, calling it a "scam" and trolling the brand's co-founder Ghazal Alagh. Sharing a photo of the Mamaearth products, Aditi said on X, "If you see these products anywhere, immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin, and run away."

If you see these products anywhere, immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin, and run away. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/TA9f0qCCoM — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 2, 2024

Scam hai ye — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 2, 2024

Without clearly elaborating on what made her give a negative feedback, she referred to the products as "trash." Furthermore, the influencer claimed she would 'slap' Ghazal over the poor quality products if they anytime happened to face each other. "I and Ghazal need to speak one on one...If I ever meet Ghazal I would give her a slap (tafli) and run away," she wrote.

Why what's the reason? — Ash Goa vlog (@ash_goa_vlog) June 2, 2024

Mujje kabhi gazal mili toh usko tafli maar ke bhag jaungi — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 2, 2024

To the unversed, Mamaearth is a body care brand based in India, and which is reportedly said to be taking on big names in the beauty sector. However, are these products really safe and good for use? While Aditi strongly expressed a no, she also agreed that there are several promotional videos which show YouTubers and other influencers cheering and supporting the brand alongside asking people to give it a try.

She laughed mocking Mamaearth a little more when an X user said, "I thought mama Earth was making a good product. Almost every famous YouTuber was promoting it." "That’s how they grew their business lol," she replied.

🤣🤣🤣 that’s how they grew their business lol — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 2, 2024

Meanwhile, there were few more posts shared on the social media platform where customers expressed their worry over the products. Some of them mentioned about not receiving their orders within the specified date of delivery, and others seriously condemned the brand for its shoddy items.

Hey! We apologize for the inconvenience caused. We have created a reshipment for damaged product (91026554930-1). It will be dispatched within 48 hours and will be delivered within 3-4 days from the date of dispatch. It's a prepaid order, therefore payment is not required. — Mamaearth (@mamaearthindia) May 27, 2024

@mamaearthindia @GhazalAlagh

One of the worst products I have ever experienced. Only fooling people in the name of nature. Never suggest (Mamaanarth) products to anyone.

No one should buy these rubbish products. pic.twitter.com/reU1kFN4DU — Gyan Prakash Gupta (@2603gpg) May 25, 2024

"The product was received in damaged condition. Not usable, tried to return the Product but in vain," pointed out an X user while trying to draw the attention and help them get some assistance. "One of the worst products I have ever experienced. Only fooling people in the name of nature. Never suggest (Mamaanarth) products to anyone. No one should buy these rubbish products," posted another.

Hey! We are really sorry you feel this way. Each of our products is worth it. We try hard to keep the cost minimum enough to run the business and keep providing the best. Stay tuned with us for great offers and discounts! — Mamaearth (@mamaearthindia) May 27, 2024

One of the many tweets that expressed a poor feedback for Mamaearth products, one slammed the brand by saying, "Selling 20 rs products at 500 rs..." To this, Mamaearth replied and said, "Each of our products is worth it. We try hard to keep the cost minimum enough to run the business and keep providing the best."