'Sayonara, enjoy your wokeness,' say netizens after Swiggy's 'can't refund education' tweet over farmers' protest

Online food delivery platform Swiggy, which is known for its active social media presence, is currently receiving flak for a tweet over farmers' protests.

On Monday, a user took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Had an argument with my Bhakt friend over farmers protest. He said that we are not dependent on farmers for food. We can always order food from Swiggy. He won."

Replying to the tweet with their typical humour and wit, the official handle of Swiggy tweeted, "sorry, we can't refund education."