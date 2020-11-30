'Sayonara, enjoy your wokeness,' say netizens after Swiggy's 'can't refund education' tweet over farmers' protest

Online food delivery platform Swiggy, which is known for its active social media presence, is currently receiving flak for a tweet over farmers' protests.
On Monday, a user took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Had an argument with my Bhakt friend over farmers protest. He said that we are not dependent on farmers for food. We can always order food from Swiggy. He won."
Replying to the tweet with their typical humour and wit, the official handle of Swiggy tweeted, "sorry, we can't refund education."
After the tweet went viral, Swiggy occupied a place in the Trending tab as several users called for a boycott and urged people to uninstall it.
A user wrote, "By 'we' this tweet by @swiggy_in @SwiggyCares represents the opinion of the whole organisation, and attempts to take a partisan stance on the Farm Bill, without even understanding it. I've placed over 1000 orders on Swiggy and been SUPER for a year+. Uninstalled."
"This is shameful act from such a reputed food delivery app Swiggy by portraying their politics by insulting a group of people. Whatever be the reason behind this tweet, how could they can tweet their shameful comment," questioned another.
Meanwhile, a few users called it an 'epic jibe at bhakts'.
Check out the reactions here:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)