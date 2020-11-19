Bingo, Zomato and Harpic are getting cancelled today, here's why

It is a busy day for the good folks active on Twitter. Three brands are currently facing cancellation, and thousands are taking part in the efforts to make them see the error of their ways. A quick perusal of the Twitter trends on Thursday morning will show you that several words and hashtags including "Harpic", "Zomato", Bingo", Swara" and "Swiggy" occupy places of honour in the Trending tab. Here's what's going on.

Zomato is trending because of recent allegations that it was supporting platforms such as Repubic Bharat by means of advertisements. "Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.." Swara Bhasker had tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

The company was quick to respond, with the customer service handle assuring that while the company did not "endorse any content except our own", they would be looking into the issue.