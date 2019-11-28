Santa move aside: Kerala Cop melts internet after repairing kid's broken bicycle

Kerala: A 5th grade kid from Kerala wrote a letter to the Meppayyur police station and what happened next will melt your heart!
Meppayur police station received a letter from a school kid regarding his grievances and the cops didn’t take this class 5th student’s complaint lightly.
Abin, a kid from Elimbilad UP school in Kozhikode wrote a letter to the cops on a sheet of paper torn from his school notebook. The kid complaint about the nearby cycle shop. The piece of paper read,
'To Meppayyur Station SI
Sir
Me and my younger brother had given our cycle for repair on September 5th. It hasn't been repaired yet. He took Rs 200 when the cycle was given. But he does not respond to calls often, if he picks up he will say that it will be repaired. If we go to the shop it will remain closed. There isn't anybody else at my home to enquire about this. Sir should intervene and help us get back our cycle.
Abin'
What happened next will melt your heart! The Meppayyur police didn’t take this kids' complain lightly, they were so touched by the letter that they decided to help Abin get his cycle back.
Civil Police Officer Radhika probed into the matter and approached the cycle shop’s owner. The mechanic said he had personal emergencies and hence couldn’t fix the cycle on time. This however made sure that Abin’s cycle was fixed and handed over to him.
