'Check for correct usage': Sanjay Raut tells Maharashtra BJP over UP CM Yogi's comment on camera

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been into controversies for his strong language and slamming remarks towards other party leaders.

According to Loksatta, he was recently accused by BJP leaders of using offensive language while replying to BJP leaders' criticism over a photo of him running for a chair for NCP president Sharad Pawar. The BJP leader has lodged a complaint with the police and demanded an FIR. Apart from this, he will also lodge a complaint with the State Women and Central Women's Commission alleging that he has insulted women.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter in support of his remarks. He wrote in Hindi, 'The correct usage of the word 'c**tiya' has been done only by Yogi ji'. He further mentioned in his tweet that Maharashtra BJP leaders must once take a look at the video that he attached along.

The attached video is of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had also used the cuss word at the end of an interview.

Take a look at how Twitterati reacted to Sanjay Raut's recent tweet:

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 06:15 PM IST