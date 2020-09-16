Sambit Patra slams 'leftcyclopaedia' after Twitter user discovers 'caste hierarchy' of Golden Retriever

A TikTok video of a dog getting the Jaya Bachchan aarti treatment from Karan Johar's 2001 release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a girl is seen holding a puppy in her hand while another girl enters the frame with an aarti ki thali. Lata Mangeshkar's melodious voice plays in the background, singing the iconic title track of the movie "Subh o shyam charno mein diye hum jalaye...dekhe jahan bhi dekhe tujkho hi paaye..", while the dog gets a nayi bahu welcome.

A Twitter user posted the video with a caption, "My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies."