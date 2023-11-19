Sadhguru's Love For Cricket: Spiritual Guru Spotted Enjoying IND vs AUS Match Sitting Next To Sachin Tendulkar At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahead of the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, spiritual leader Sadhguru arrived in Ahmedabad to witness the much-awaited clash. Check photo:

Are they discussing line and lengths of the aussie bowlers? #CWC23Final #sadhguru pic.twitter.com/YSScYy8aGa — vaibhav sharma (@SharmaBits) November 19, 2023

The hosts will square off against Australia for the first time in 20 years in the ODI World Cup final. This time they will look to avenge the crushing 125-run defeat that they suffered in the 2003 World Cup final at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Sachin witnesses final match from Ahmedabad stadium

Earlier in the day, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the Ahmedabad airport hours before the World Cup final clash between India and Australia.

Since his final dance in the tournament, the 'Men in Blue' have come close to bringing the trophy home but tripped in the semi-final stage against Australia and New Zealand in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the quadrennial showpiece.

After arriving in Ahmedabad, the 'Master Blaster' said, "I have come here to extend my good wishes. Hopefully, the Indian team will prevail against Australia and lift the World Cup for the second time. The fans have been eagerly awaiting this day and I fervently hope that the prayers of a billion-plus citizens will be answered today." Sachin also posted a picture of himself on X cheering India.

People in large numbers have started to gather around the stadium. Traffic ACP Narendra Chaudhary talked about the traffic arrangements ahead of the final match and told reporters, "Arrangements have been made for traffic. There are 17 parking plots and 6 VIP parking plots. We have 1600 police personnel on duty. As you can see, the movement is really smooth. Everywhere there are signs on where to park, and where are the gates."

Team India

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

