'Sacrifices won't be forgotten': On 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, netizens pay tribute to Indian soldiers virtually

On the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the war, we pay homage to all soldiers who fought the war and made the country proud.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. IOur soldiers defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory). Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to pay tributes to those who fought the war. He wrote, "We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.