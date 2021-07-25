Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: How India recaptured the infiltrated territory and declared it 'free of Pakistani presence'

During the 1990s, there were heightened tension between India and Pakistan due to separatist activities in Kashmir and nuclear tests being conducted by both countries. Lahore Declaration was signed by both sides in February 1999 in an attempt to diffuse the escalating conflict.

During the time, some elements of Pakistani Armed Forces, after General Pervez Musharraf took over as Army chief, were covertly sending troops into Indian territory in an infiltration attempt with the code name "Operation Badri". Their aim was to force India to negotiate and settle the Kashmir dispute by creating International pressure.

The war started rising by the third week of May 1999, when Pakistani soldiers infiltrated Indian area past the Line of Control (LOC) through gaps in the garb of militants. Indian Chief of Staff started planning a military strategy to deal with the attack as India was determined to get the intrusion vacated.

There was internal and international pressure on Pakistan for ceasefire and negotiation, due to which then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sent his Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz to New Delhi for further talks.