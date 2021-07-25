Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Tracing end of the India-Pakistan war of 1999 through FPJ Archives

It was the year 1999 and India had just brought the Kargil War to a successful conclusion. On July 26, 1999 India announced that its territory was "now free of Pakistani presence". The last of the intruders, reports explained, had now been evicted from three pockets of the Kargil sector. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Kargil Diwas every year.

"All clear on Kargil," the front page of The Free Press Journal proclaimed. But while intruders had been evicted, things were not quite resolved yet. According to the FPJ report, troops from both countries were in an "eyeball-to-eyeball position right on the Line of Control and engaged in heavy shelling".

Interestingly, even as India insisted that it had cleared the area in question, another front page report reveals that Pakistan was of a different opinion. "Pakistan has claimed that it is still dominating the heights of Kargil and can target the Kargil-Dras road," read another article published on the same day.