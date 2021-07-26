'We remember their sacrifices': PM Modi, President Kovind and others pay homage on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Kargil War was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that raged from May to July 1999. On July 26th of that year, India drove out the last of the Pakistani intruders from its territory, Dubbed Operation Vijay, it saw the Army clear the Kargil sector and hoist the Indian flag in the area. Since then, this day has been observed as Kargil Diwas every year.

But the war took a hefty toll. 527 Indian soldiers were martyred and more than 1,300 were injured during the conflict. On Monday, as India marked Kargil Diwas 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives for India.

"We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," he tweeted sharing an excerpt from an earlier 'Mann Ki Baat.' episode.