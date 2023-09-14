'Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten': India Expresses Tribute To Martyred Officials At Anantnag Encounter |

Three Indian officials, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19-Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat, lost their lives for the country in a gunfight with terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter left the people of the country in tears and respect. School students, retired government officials, celebrities from various walks of life, and many others expressed sorrow and a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs.

While expressing condolences in this regard, former DGP of the union territory, SP Vaid, said, "The whole @JmuKmrPolice pariwar stands with the family in this difficult hour. Om Shanti." He pointed out that his colleague Ex IGP Hassan Bhat lost his only son, Humayun Bhat, at the incident.

In the loss of DySP Humayun Bhat, in Kokernag #Anantnag encounter today, our esteemed colleague Ex IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat lost his only son. The whole @JmuKmrPolice pariwar stands with the family in this difficult hour. Om Shanti. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EPQiNYGOqE — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 13, 2023

Professional cricketer Yuvraj Singh remembered the families of the deceased officials at the Anantnag encounter and noted that the three martyrs' "sacrifice for our nation will never be forgotten."

"Terrorism can never break our spirit, but it only strengthens our resolve. Let us always remember and honor the heroes who protect our borders and ensure our safety... Their unwavering courage and sacrifice for our nation will never be forgotten. We owe them a debt of gratitude that can never truly be repaid," actor Suniel Shetty tweeted.

Meanwhile, young students from the schools in Jammu paid tribute to the security forces officials who lost lives in the gunfight. The observed a moment of silence remembering the courage and sacrifice of the martyrs.

