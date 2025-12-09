 Russian Mom-Influencer Shockingly Packs Her Son In Giant Plastic Bag & Drains Air Out Of It, All To Seek Attention On Social Media; VIDEO
Russian Mom-Influencer Shockingly Packs Her Son In Giant Plastic Bag & Drains Air Out Of It, All To Seek Attention On Social Media; VIDEO

A shocking video shared by a Russian parenting influencer has triggered widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about child safety. Anna Saparina, a 36-year-old mom-blogger from Saratov, posted a disturbing clip in which she places her young son inside a giant plastic bag and then uses a pump to drain the air out of it, all seemingly in an attempt to create viral content.

article-image
Russian Mom-Influencer Shockingly Packs Her Son In Giant Plastic Bag & Drains Air Out Of It, All To Seek Attention On Social Media; VIDEO

In the video, the child can be seen lying down inside a large plastic bag as Saparina seals it around him and begins pumping out the air. Within moments, the bag tightens around his body as he becomes visibly uncomfortable. Seconds later, the boy cries out, “Mom!” prompting the influencer to stop the act.

WATCH VIDEO:

(Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

The clip quickly went viral, receiving millions of views and sparking immediate backlash across social media platforms. Viewers condemned the act as “reckless, dangerous,” and “an extreme form of attention-seeking,” with many demanding action against the influencer for putting her child’s life at risk for online engagement.

Russian child protection authorities have taken note of the incident, with officials calling for a formal investigation into Saparina’s actions. Experts warn that such stunts can lead to suffocation within seconds and should never be attempted under any circumstances.

One user wrote, "Good grief. The idiotic things people do for attention." While another user commented, "The important thing is YouTube and Facebook, they banned the video after they saw the video in terms of protecting the kids， but do nothing about the kids."

As the debate intensifies, many netizens are questioning the growing trend of influencers risking safety, particularly the safety of children, to gain views and online validation. The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter digital content regulations and increased awareness around responsible parenting in the age of social media.

