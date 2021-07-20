Rockets land near Afghan prez palace on Eid but unshaken officials continue prayers; Twitterati impressed by resilience

Three rockets landed near the Afghan Presidential Palace, also known as the Arg, on Tuesday during an Eid prayer session attended by President Ashraf Ghani and other senior politicians and officials.

Hamid Roshan, deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, said the rockets were set in auto and were launched from Kabul's Police District 4 area, Khaama Press reported.

The rockets landed when the prayer session had just started at an open ground inside the palace compound, said a TOLO News report.

Sources have confirmed that the rockets landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul's District 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul's District 2, all near the Presidential Palace.

There has been no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows officials including President Ghani praying at the Arg. When the three missiles land in the vicinity, most of the officials offering prayers ignore the blasts and continue to offer prayers.

Here's the video: