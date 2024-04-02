 'Respect To Tribal People': Kili Paul Posts Series Of 'Adivasi' Songs On Instagram
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

Kili Paul, a social media influencer from Tanzania, was seen posting a series of songs on Instagram dedicated to tribal communities across India, better known and labeled as "Adivasi" songs. Vibing to those beats, he also proudly identified himself as a tribal, a part of the region's Maasai ethnic group.

"I’m also tribal I’m from the tribal that live in the bush it’s called maasai so respect to tribal people (sic)," he said paying tribute to the community with his recent uploads.

Along with enjoying Bheem Kanoje's 'Aadiwasi' song, he also shared a reel showing him vibe to a Santhali beat, and Gujarati songs such as Adiwasi Timli and Chingam. While he grooved to the initial one, he slayed other reels with his killer expressions and lip sync. In short, the influencer was seen using Instagram as a platform to showcase and honour the culture and music resonating with the indigenous or tribal communities.

Kili Paul is known for grooving and lip-syncing to trending songs. His reels often captivate viewers and leave them impressed with his stunning dance moves and smile. He usually wears tradition attire and doesn't feature himself in funky western clothes, but he undoubtedly wins the hearts of people across the globe with his energetic dance steps.

