Remember the viral pic of an egg that broke internet in 2019? Here's an update about it

Do you remember that picture of an egg which went crazy viral on social media in 2019? Well, we have an update about it. But before we tell you about the latest development regarding the egg, here's a refresher. This particular picture of the egg broke the internet three years ago and also broke superstar Kylie Jenner's world record of having the most 'liked' picture on Instagram.

Now, the update has come that even after 3 years, this picture of the egg continues to be the most liked image on Instagram. On their official Twitter account, Guinness World Records (GWR) declared that the picture of the egg is still the most liked image on the photo and video sharing platform with staggering 55.5 million likes. Yes, you read that correct!

“The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes,” Guinness World Records tweeted.

The image of a brown egg was shared by an account named world_record_egg on January 4, 2019. “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this,” the caption of the post read.

On their website, Guinness World Records said, “Ten days later on January 14, the photo of the egg duly surpassed the reality TV star's total, reaching 30.5 million likes during that afternoon.”

Kylie Jenner had set the record for most liked picture on Instagram in February 2018 with a post in which she had announced the birth of her baby daughter Stormi. It had received 18 million likes.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 02:40 PM IST