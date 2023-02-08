Ready to celebrate Valentine's Day... as 'Cow Hug Day?' Animal Welfare Board of India's letter goes viral

All those spicing up their mood for the special day of love, Valentine's Day, might be all minds to go crazy with their honey-bunny. Ditching the dirty and kinky plans that one might have thought for spending their February 14, the Animal Welfare Board of India in Haryana allegedly made a proposal to celebrate the day as "Cow Hug day."

The letter claims the AWBI to have proposed February 14 as a day to hug the cows. The subject of the copy reads, "Celebrate the Cow Hug day on 14th February-regarding (sic)." "The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," it adds suggesting that vedic traditions are going extinct.

Move-over #ValentinesDay, Celebrate February 14 as #CowHugDay says- Animal Welfare Board of India pic.twitter.com/g5Nd8O1Djw — ashok bagriya (@ashokbagriya10) February 8, 2023

While animal lovers would be ready to embrace this idea, some netizens didn't really find it interesting. As anytime else, the internet shared memes on this as well.

Check reactions:

I am not happy with celebrating #CowHugDay it should be called GauMata Alingan Divas or simple rakhna hain to it should be Gaay Gale Lago Din. — Prasad Np (@desiTraveler) February 8, 2023

Let's chuck Valentines Day and celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day says- Animal Welfare Board of India



Mera Bharat badal Raha hai



Gaumaa🤗🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/rgaijKKvF9 — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) February 8, 2023

Feb 14 ≠ Valentine's Day

Feb 14 = Cow Hug Day

😂 — Sami (@SAMI_hadyh) February 8, 2023

