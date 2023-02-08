e-Paper Get App
Ready to celebrate Valentine's Day... as 'Cow Hug Day?' Animal Welfare Board of India's letter goes viral

Are you looking out for ways to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023? This viral letter could be an animal-friendly way to share love and mark the special occasion

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
All those spicing up their mood for the special day of love, Valentine's Day, might be all minds to go crazy with their honey-bunny. Ditching the dirty and kinky plans that one might have thought for spending their February 14, the Animal Welfare Board of India in Haryana allegedly made a proposal to celebrate the day as "Cow Hug day."

The letter claims the AWBI to have proposed February 14 as a day to hug the cows. The subject of the copy reads, "Celebrate the Cow Hug day on 14th February-regarding (sic)." "The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," it adds suggesting that vedic traditions are going extinct.

article-image

While animal lovers would be ready to embrace this idea, some netizens didn't really find it interesting. As anytime else, the internet shared memes on this as well.

Check reactions:

article-image

