RavanOnTwitter trends as Ramayana's Ravan aka Arvind Trivedi joins Twitter

Veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Trivedi, who became a household name all over India playing Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan", joined the microblogging site Twitter on Saturday.
As he joined Twitter, Trivedi, who is in his eighties now, said, " Due to your love, I have joined Twitter and this is my Original ID. Today on 18 April 2020 whoever retweets this tweeth with #RavanOnTwitter, I will feel free to follow them. Jai Siyaram "
So far he has garnered 3, 586 followers on Twitter.
Well, amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, the popular mythological series is being re-telecast on Doordarshan.
"Ramayan" aired in 1987-1988, and is created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the Indian Hindu epic of the same name.
The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show. Sunday mornings were never the same for families in India after the first episode of "Ramayan" aired on television. The impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Ram and Sita.
