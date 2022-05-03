e-Paper Get App
Rapper Bad Bunny's Met Gala look sparks meme fest on Twitter

This year's Met Gala theme was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.' While some celebs turned heads for the right reasons, the looks of others flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Bad Bunny | Photo: Instagram
28-year-old rapper Bad Bunny debuted at the Met Gala 2022 in a Burberry ensemble. He was dressed in a boilersuit with bejewelled hair ornaments and a dishevelled bun.

As soon as his pictures from the fashion event surfaced online, netizens compared his look to several cartoons characters.

Take a look at some of the memes here;

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 07:45 PM IST