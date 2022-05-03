Rapper Bad Bunny's Met Gala look sparks meme fest on Twitter

This year's Met Gala theme was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.' While some celebs turned heads for the right reasons, the looks of others flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes.

28-year-old rapper Bad Bunny debuted at the Met Gala 2022 in a Burberry ensemble. He was dressed in a boilersuit with bejewelled hair ornaments and a dishevelled bun.

As soon as his pictures from the fashion event surfaced online, netizens compared his look to several cartoons characters.

Take a look at some of the memes here;

Advertisement

Bad Bunny stunned in Hanna-Barbera at Met Gala 2022 pic.twitter.com/ZrFXD5Hl8J — occam’s laser hair removal (@IceblinkLuke) May 3, 2022

why tf is bad bunny dressing like miss trunchball from Matilda at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MJKABnyptu — life of pablo ❤️‍🔥 (@TLOPab) May 3, 2022

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 07:45 PM IST