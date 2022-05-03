Rapper Bad Bunny's Met Gala look sparks meme fest on Twitter

This year's Met Gala theme was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.' While some celebs turned heads for the right reasons, the looks of others flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes.
28-year-old rapper Bad Bunny debuted at the Met Gala 2022 in a Burberry ensemble. He was dressed in a boilersuit with bejewelled hair ornaments and a dishevelled bun.
As soon as his pictures from the fashion event surfaced online, netizens compared his look to several cartoons characters.
Take a look at some of the memes here;
Bad Bunny en la #MetGala be like since:2022-04-29_06:20:38_UTC pic.twitter.com/dhPL3iobvO— Vegan Nugget✨ (@VieInColoris) May 3, 2022
Si es!!! #MetGala #MetGala2022 #BadBunny pic.twitter.com/vBa95RsTYW— Raziel MJ (@razitacvbo) May 3, 2022
Bad Bunny stunned in Hanna-Barbera at Met Gala 2022 pic.twitter.com/ZrFXD5Hl8J— occam’s laser hair removal (@IceblinkLuke) May 3, 2022
why tf is bad bunny dressing like miss trunchball from Matilda at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MJKABnyptu— life of pablo ❤️🔥 (@TLOPab) May 3, 2022
#BadBunny #galamet #MetGala #BoJackHorseman #adultman pic.twitter.com/pj5xteLvF0— luis aravena carri🌳 (@Luistaechi) May 3, 2022
