Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Rug on which he lay cost ₹6.6 lakh

Ranveer Singh is known for his maximalist fashion

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Instagram

Ranveer Singh is known for his maximalist fashion. He is known for creating headlines for his sartorial statements. He never shies away from experimenting with fashion styles. Lately, the actor went bold and bared it all for the latest issue of Paper Magazine.

If you take the focus away from the actor, there is also a designed rug where he lay and posed. Well it turns that the rug is very expensive.

The brand called Jaipur Rugs has captioned the post as, "See? You don’t need anything else if you’ve got Jaipur Rugs⁣."

Check out the post here:

The brand is known for selling luxury carpets which costs ₹6,57,700. This is the cost of the floral rug that was used in Singh's photoshoot, reportedly.

In an interview with Paper Magazine Singh told, "I work f***ing hard. I want to wear nice s**t. Eat my f***ing ass, I will wear nice f***ing s**t. I bust my b***s, I work 20-hour days. I'm not complaining — I'm only too happy and too grateful — but I go f***ing hard. I will f***ing buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f***ing a**".

