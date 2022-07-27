Ranveer Singh's bum becomes national issue: Complainant leaves Twitterati laughing

Image credit: Google

Ranveer Singh's bum has become a national issue. He did bare it all for Paper Magazine photos. Some people loved the photos while some did not like the same. His bum has become a cause of concern for many in the nation. A complainant named Vedika Chaubey in her FIR against the actor came on national TV to express concerns related to the nude photoshoot.

Chaubey said, "Of course this is vulgar, we can see his (Ranveer Singh’s) ‘bum’, his video is with me he is completely nude in that video. I don’t know how many people will understand that thing".

The news anchor who took Chaubey's interview ended up laughing. She said, "You may laugh madam, but this is a common thing. This is a national issue." The clip posted on NDTV's official Twitter handle got mixed reactions from netizens. Check out the reactions related to the picture right here:

At present, the biggest "national issue" is Ranveer Singh's "bum"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/sSkYFeEBYq — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) July 26, 2022

Not Unemployment

Not Inflation

Not Chinese Incursion



Ranveer Singh’s bum is the foremost National Issue#VedikaChaubey — Grouchy Maxx (@softgrowl) July 26, 2022

Indian media is very powerful specially electronic media. Last night a very important national issue was debated over many TV channels. Do you want to know the issue ?? It was the bum of Ranveer singh. — Dr Vijendra Singh (@singhthakurvije) July 27, 2022