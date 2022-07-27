Ranveer Singh's bum becomes national issue: Complainant leaves Twitterati laughing

Ranveer Singh's bum has become a national issue. He did bare it all for Paper Magazine photos. Some people loved the photos while some did not like the same. His bum has become a cause of concern for many in the nation. A complainant named Vedika Chaubey in her FIR against the actor came on national TV to express concerns related to the nude photoshoot.
Chaubey said, "Of course this is vulgar, we can see his (Ranveer Singh’s) ‘bum’, his video is with me he is completely nude in that video. I don’t know how many people will understand that thing".
The news anchor who took Chaubey's interview ended up laughing. She said, "You may laugh madam, but this is a common thing. This is a national issue." The clip posted on NDTV's official Twitter handle got mixed reactions from netizens. Check out the reactions related to the picture right here:
