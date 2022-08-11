Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes gigantic rakhi

Image credit: Twitter

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who has been in Odisha is known to make different sand sculptures on social media. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Pattnaik took to his Twitter handle to post a photo of a gigantic rakhi that he made on Puri beach. He posted it on Twitter and since he put it up, the photo has received more than 4,000 likes.

The festival celebrates the special bond between siblings. The festival is also known as Rakhi. The festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm worldwide. It is on Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Shravan month when the festival is celebrated. This year the festival will be observed on August 11 and 12.

Best wishes to all on the occasion of Happy #RakshaBandhan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pt026enbo4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 11, 2022

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna had accidentally cut his finger with the Sudarshan chakra. Draupadi had put a piece of cloth to end the bleeding. Her act touched Lord Krishna, and in return, he decided to protect her. When the Kauravas tried to humiliate her during the Chirharan event, Lord Krishna came and saved her from dishonour.