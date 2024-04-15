Rajasthan: Tigress Hunts Crocodile, Feasts With Her 3 Cubs In Rare Video From Ranthambore National Park

A video from Ranthambore National Park has surfaced on social media showing a few tigers consuming a crocodile after they hunted it. The online post claimed that the famous tigress Riddhi and her cubs managed to kill a crocodile on the premises, and captured them sitting next to the dead prey and feasting over it.

Famous Ranthambore Tigress Riddhi and her three cubs hunt a crocodile in Zone 3 of Ranthambore National Park & Tiger Reserve. Quite a rare kill to witness in the Park. Riddhi’s Grandmother Machli had famously hunted a 14 feet crocodile once. Riddhi is Queen of Ranthambore now. pic.twitter.com/BjC25GHDHM — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 14, 2024

It was learned that Riddhi's grandmother had once made a similar kill which involved a 14-foot-long crocodile.

Talking of the video which has gone viral on social media, it opens showing two tigers lying beside the hunted reptile and consuming it. It recorded the rare sight of the two tigers tearing off the flesh of the crocodile with their sharp teeth and eating it.

While the focus of most people was on the tigers eating their prey, we also noticed a stilt walking in the background, without giving much attention to the scene. It casually took a stroll around the lake as if it was too busy with its own work and had no time to peep into what others nearby were doing.

More about Ranthambore National Park

Ranthambore National Park happens to be on the list of the popular national parks of India. Located in Rajasthan, it is also a major tourist attraction for wildlife and nature lovers. It is home to Royal Bengal Tigers, leopards, crocodiles, sloth bears, and other wildlife species.

The park is a part of the 'Project Tiger' launched back in the 70s with the aim to conserve the population of India's national animal.