 Rajasthan: Man Gets Beaten Up With Rod By Wife & Daughter Over Domestic Dispute In Bikaner; Shocking Video Surfaces
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Wife and daughter beat up Bikaner man with iron rods | X@1K_Nazar

A man from Bikaner, Rajasthan was beaten up on the floor by his wife and daughter, over an alleged domestic dispute. The mother-daughter hit him using iron rods. The incident was reported online after the video from the same went viral on social media platforms. It is said to be a recent case having surfaced from a house in the city where the man was abused by the female members of the family.

Warning: Video shows physical assault. Viewer discretion is advised.

More details from video

In the video which has surfaced online, the man identified as Jitendra Singh was seen being attacked by his wife and daughter. He was beaten on his legs, hips, and lower back which left him screaming in pain and pleading for forgiveness. He was heard saying "Sorry" in the video as the women continued assaulting him with rods.

The media is yet uninformed of what exactly triggered the attack and made the own family members attack Singh. It was suggested in local news reports that the reason behind the incident was an old domestic dispute. However, the recent video recorded the man apologising over something unrevealed by saying "Sorry na..."

When Singh tried to protect himself and stop getting attacked by the iron rods using his bare hands, the wife was heard saying, "Chup, kyu nahi, kyu nahi maru (Keep quiet. Why should I not beat you)?

Man injured

The man suffered injuries on his body after being repeatedly beaten up with iron rod by his wife and daughter. According a Zee News report, he was admitted for treatment at the Trauma Centre of the PBM Hospital in the area.

It is learned that Singh has approached the Indira Colony police to look into the matter. So far, there is no statement released by the police with respect to this case.

