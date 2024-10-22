'Raita With More Protein': Passenger Takes Dig At IRCTC After Finding Centipede In Meal At VIP Lounge

Centipede Found Inside Meal At IRCTC VIP Executive Lounge | X@aaraynsh

Train journeys are incomplete without listening to "Chai chai, garmagaram chai...idli wada sambhar lelo". But what if you are served with an extra ingredient in your meal? There have been instances highlighting and condemning the poor quality of food served to passengers on railway trains, but a recent passenger pointed out that IRCTC lounges are no different.

A person named Aaraynsh was availing the food service at the IRCTC VIP Executive Lounge recently when he claimed to have found a centipede inside his raita cup. He was certainly disgusted on discovering the unexpected ingredient added to the dish.

Passenger shares photo on X

This incident happened in one of the IRCTC VIP Executive Lounges, so you can imagine the quality in regular trains or pantry cars. — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) October 21, 2024

He shared the photo of the incident and reported it on X. He reflected on the quality of food provided by IRCTC and said, "This incident happened in one of the IRCTC VIP Executive Lounges, so you can imagine the quality in regular trains or pantry cars."

Further, taking a dig at the Indian Railways and their catering services, he wrote, "For sure, Indian Railway food quality has improved, now they are serving raita with more protein."

Internet users react

Sach me 🥲 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) October 21, 2024

Sach me 😞 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) October 21, 2024

Soon, the incident went viral on the social media platform and made few other users agreeing to the opinion that the food served by IRCTC needs sincere improvement. Saying so, they wrote, "Isliye mummy humesha pack karke bhejti khana (That is why mother always packs and sends food)".