Rahul Gandhi's picture with army personnel from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' goes viral; netizens ask, 'Isn't it a violation of Army Act?'

Bharat Jodo Yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 65th day on Friday, November 11. It had reached Deglur in Maharashtra's Nanded from neighbouring Telangana on November 7 night and has been in the district for five days. It will cover a distance of 382 kms across five districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

After the yatra resumed at around 6 am, Gandhi was greeted by the people on the road. The Congress leader met the local residents and interacted with them on the way.

Amid this, a picture of Rahul Gandhi with an army personnel is going viral and was posted by the official Twitter account of The Indian National Congress on Thursday, November 10. Netizens couldn't stop themselves from commenting that the army personnel are not allowed to promote any political party. A Twitter user even write that isn't' it a violation of army act 1950 section 21(b) and army rules 1954 section 20 and punishable offence? Our army is apolitical and nobody from it is allowed to be a part of politics.

Check their comments below:

Isnt it a violation of army act 1950 section 21(b)and army rules 1954 section 20 and punishable offence? if this person is really an army personnel

Correct me if i am wrong.

Our army is apolitical and nobody from it is allowed to be a part of politics. pic.twitter.com/6qaCJaDanP — Saurav Nainwal (@SauravNainwal4) November 11, 2022

@adgpi I'm sure this guy is an imposter, kindly direct Maharashtra police to book him under relevant sections for forgery & impersonation. — Major Sunil Tarar (@SunilTarar6) November 10, 2022

What a SHAME.

Congressi Piddis should read this. pic.twitter.com/CCTw2s7Eex — BHK🇮🇳 (@BHKspeaks) November 11, 2022

@OfficialDGISPR Are Indian Army soldiers allowed to show their political affiliations publicly? — The Opinions 🇮🇳 (@TheOpinionsIn) November 10, 2022

99% he is from the fancy dress competition — Madhu 🇮🇳 (@madhuraman3004) November 11, 2022

His dressing tells it all. Indian soldiers dont have such poor standard of dressing&groominghttps://t.co/0Jo8NZP1y9 — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) November 10, 2022

On Thursday evening, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Nanded. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and actor Sushant Singh were present there. Gandhi is scheduled to address his second public rally on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district.