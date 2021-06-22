Raihan Vadra, budding photographer and Rahul Gandhi's nephew is to look out for; Gandhi features photograph clicked by him in video

Twitteratis were amused over a picture featured in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's video while he released a white paper to help the government prepare for a third COVID wave.

The framed photograph in question shows a snow-covered landscape against a blue sky. The photo is clicked by Gandhi's nephew, Raihan Rajiv Vadra.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra is the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra. Raihan is a budding photographer who runs an active photography page on Instagram. The 20-year-old regularly shares his photos on his social media. He is co-founder of a panel for creating communities around democracy.

The photograph seen in the background of Gandhi's video appears to be a shot of Mount Everest that Raihan had shared on his Instagram back in February. "On Top of The World! Mt. Everest from the sky!", he had captioned the photograph.