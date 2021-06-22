Raihan Vadra, budding photographer and Rahul Gandhi's nephew is to look out for; Gandhi features photograph clicked by him in video

Twitteratis were amused over a picture featured in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's video while he released a white paper to help the government prepare for a third COVID wave.
The framed photograph in question shows a snow-covered landscape against a blue sky. The photo is clicked by Gandhi's nephew, Raihan Rajiv Vadra.
Raihan Rajiv Vadra is the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra. Raihan is a budding photographer who runs an active photography page on Instagram. The 20-year-old regularly shares his photos on his social media. He is co-founder of a panel for creating communities around democracy.
The photograph seen in the background of Gandhi's video appears to be a shot of Mount Everest that Raihan had shared on his Instagram back in February. "On Top of The World! Mt. Everest from the sky!", he had captioned the photograph.
Architect Seetu Mahajan Kohli was quick to point the photograph tagging Raihan in a tweet, "I love the photograph at the back ! It's gorg. Is it yours @raihanrvadra?" she asked. Raihan confirmed that he was the photographer of that picture in frame.
Now we surely know how much love Raihan's mama, Rahul Gandhi, has for his bhanja.
Here is Raihan's Instagram page:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)