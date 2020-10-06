Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor, Twitter wonders if he has a licence

On Tuesday, after addressing the gathering on the concluding day of his 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started a tractor rally to enter Haryana. After videos of him diving a tractor went viral, several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to take hilarious jibes.

The official Twitter handle of Congress took to social media to share the video and wrote in Hindi, "This caravan of justice has not stopped and will not stop. Every Congressman will fight for peasant interests."