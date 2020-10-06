Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor, Twitter wonders if he has a licence

On Tuesday, after addressing the gathering on the concluding day of his 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started a tractor rally to enter Haryana. After videos of him diving a tractor went viral, several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to take hilarious jibes.
The official Twitter handle of Congress took to social media to share the video and wrote in Hindi, "This caravan of justice has not stopped and will not stop. Every Congressman will fight for peasant interests."
Reacting to the same, a user commented, "Mr. @RahulGandhi kindly please consider of govt officials and others who are running along with your vehicle all the way. This is not Monarchy."
"Smrithi: Rahul driving tractor without license & helmet & he is not a farmer," wrote another.
Check out the reactions here:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)