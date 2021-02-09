'Rahane the captain vs Rahane the batsman': Twitter disappointed with Mumbaikar after dismal Team India performance

India was subjected to an embarrassing loss against England in the first Test at Chennai. Clearly, twitter had a lot to say about the team's dismal performance, especially about the players who didn't perform as per expectations.

There was a lot of talk about Ajinkya Rahane's great captaincy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia after which he received a grand welcome after returning home. Although, such is the nature of the game that Rahane's inconsistency with the bat has now become the talk of the town.

Rahane got out cheaply in the first innings on a full toss. Joe Root took an absolute stunner to dismiss him. After getting out in an unlucky fashion, he was sent back to the pavilion in the second innings on duck by a James Anderson in-swinger.

Cricket experts started discussing about Rahane's lack of form with the bat after back to back terrible performances. Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted "My issue with Rahane the captain is Rahane the batsman".

He quoted Rahane's string of low scores after the one great hundred down under.