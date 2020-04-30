'Racist to credit coronavirus for Ramayana popularity': Twitter pans The Wall Street Journal’s superficial take on Indian epic

Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial "Ramayan", which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the evergreen series was re-telecast on Doordarshan on public demand.

The impact of the show was also reported by The Wall Street Journal. However, the headline and articulation of the same has left desi Twitter enraged. Titled as, “Coronavirus Lockdown Creates Captive Audience for ’80s Show”, netizens have called out the daily and it's author Eric Bellman for a ‘racist’ interpretation and belittling an ancient mythology to just an ‘80s show’ that gained popularity due to COVID-19 lockdown.