Purple iPhone 12 is Twitterati's new obsession; HERE's how it looks

Multinational technology company Apple, on Tuesday, unveiled an all-new remarkable purple finish for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini for the global market.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order in China, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions beginning April 23, with availability beginning April 30.

"This gorgeous new colour joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Every time, Apple releases a product, it immediately makes headlines and goes viral on social media. Similarly, the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have been all over the internet since the announcement.

Several people are talking about the new colour on Twitter and are wishing to buy it as soon as it is available in the market.

Here's how people are reacting to the new purple iPhones.