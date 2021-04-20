Pure 'Dynamite': McDonald's is adding a 'BTS Meal' to its menu; here's when it will be coming to India

Unless you live under a proverbial rock, you're likely to have heard of South Korean boy band BTS (less commonly known as the Bangtan Boys) and their award winning and record breaking work. Now, thanks to a collaboration with McDonald's, BTS will also have an influence on our palates.

"Coming this May: The BTS Meal," read a simple tweet from the company on Monday. And while the somewhat ambiguous picture with six artistically positioned french fries threw us off, reports indicate that it will be including chicken nuggets, fries and dips. An USA Today report elaborates, explaining that it will contain 10 pieces of chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke and (in a first for the US), sweet chilli and cajun dip. The sauces have apparently been inspired by recipes from McDonalds restaurants in South Korea. It is not clear if the Meal will undergo any adaptations or modifications depending on the country.

With the new BTS meal slated to launch in around 50 countries over the next couple of months, McDonald's has also shared a calendar of sorts. Going by this, the BTS Meal will be made available in McDonald's outlets in Mumbai from June 4th.