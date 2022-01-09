Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says he briefed Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi's security breach; Twitter asks 'What kind of extra-constitutional arrangement is this?'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said he briefed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach.

"There was no threat to the PM here. He was completely safe. No one went near him... I had a conversation with Priyanka Gandhi ji and I had briefed her on whatever happened here," said Channi.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were quick to pounce upon the opportunity to slam the Congress party.

Talking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned the need to keep Priyanka Gandhi in loop regarding the Prime Minister's security.

He said: "A sitting Chief Minister briefs Priyanka Vadra on Prime Minister's security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold and who's she to be kept in loop regarding Prime Minister's security? Channi Saab... be truthful.. you must have said to her 'work is done... what you asked for, has been done'!"

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Congress leaders once again expose their sycophancy towards the Gandhi family. The Punjab CM briefing a non-constitutional authority, raises questions on who scripted the whole plot compromising PM @NarendraModi ji's security and risking his life."

Besides, several Twitter users also slammed the Punjab Chief Minister.

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 04:37 PM IST