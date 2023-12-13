Punjab: 4 Family Members Including 1 Kid Escape Unhurt In Cooker Blast At Patiala Residence; CCTV Video Surfaces

Punjab: CCTV Records Cooker Blast In Patiala Home, Kitchen Filled With Steam (VIDEO) | X

A cooker blast was reported in the Ekta Vihar area of Patiala, Punjab on Tuesday when the women in the house were preparing food in the kitchen. It was learned that the mishap took place during the preparation of 'saag' that afternoon. A while after the cooker was set up for the dish, it exploded leaving the space steamy and smoky. Two women, a child, and a man were on the premises, who fortunately escaped unhurt. The incident was recorded on the home CCTV camera and the visuals from there have now surfaced online. WATCH:

CCTV visuals captured a cooker blast in the kitchen while preparing ‘Saag.’ Luckily, no one got injured and everyone was saved. #Patiala #Punjab pic.twitter.com/DHwirQoGXx — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 13, 2023

The footage opened by showing two women working in their kitchen while a man was seated and a kid was playing around. It was learned that the ladies were involved in 'saag' preparation when the cooker exploded and filled the house with steam. While the video initially looked like a usual kitchen routine, seconds later it turned dramatic with the cooker blast. As the tool disastrously exploded in the household, the two women immediately ran backward to escape unhurt. The CCTV video showed four family members including one kid safely rescuing themselves by moving away from the blast space.

Cooker blasts are seen as a potential threat during the preparation of 'saag' on a gas stove. There have been similar incidents in the past where the kitchen tool dramatically shattered. A few videos uploaded online suggest witnessing "cooker blast during saag recipe."