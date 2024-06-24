'Priya Lifts 544 kgs...': Board Inside Elevator Goes Viral, Leaves Internet In Splits

The board inside the elevator reading 'Priya Lifts 544 kgs...' has gone viral, sparking amusement and humour across the internet. While the note actually featured an elevator designing and serving company by the name 'Priya,' the internet decided to read it some other way, evoking laughter.

Wow Priya must be a very strong girl pic.twitter.com/YExk9afEVp — Vikram Hegde (@vikramhegde) June 22, 2024

The note read 'Priya Lifts' alongside mentioning the capacity of the lift, which extended up to 8 persons or 544 kg, but people looked at it on a different note. They didn't easily associate the words with the company name. With a funny approach, they read it to suggest that a woman named Priya could lift so many people and manage lifting as much as 544 kg. "Wow Priya must be a very strong girl," said netizens after reading the board in punny manner.

Dedicated to all priyas out there in all the universe. https://t.co/nwx1s9gykL — ↃMC IS DEAD (@Commancry) June 22, 2024

The image is now going viral across social media platform such as X and Reddit, where people are reacting to the 'Priya Lifts' board placed inside the elevator. It was shared on X on June 22 and it has already gathered more than three lakh views and more than a thousand replies. People are left in splits after coming across the words written inside the lift. They burst into laughter after reading the note which talked about Priya.

X users react

we all need a priya in our life https://t.co/VcabGZNySH — Akka (@butterflies_aka) June 22, 2024

4kg mai jaan nikal jati hai but one of these days🐒 https://t.co/ihJs5VDo2c — Priya (@sunfl0werinrain) June 22, 2024

X users were seen tagging the Priya they knew. No sooner, those named Priya joined the chat on social media and admitted that weight lifting is not easy, especially when it is about lifting 544 kg. One of the replies to viral image, read, "I am almost dead by the time I lift 4 kg..."