Princess Diana’s Iconic Royal Blue Dress From 1985 SOLD At THIS Huge Price

Princess Diana's Iconic Royal Blue Dress Sold

An adorable two-piece velvet dress worn by the late Princess Diana in 1985 recently sold in an auction for a record-breaking price. Before spilling the beans about the exact money at which it was sold, let us tell you its original cost, leaving you to guess the recent price. It is estimated that the original amount of the dress was $100,000 (approximately Rs 80 lakh).

About the dress

The fashionable wear came along with shoulder pads, a blue organza skirt, and a bow. In short, it was a combination of black and blue colours looking like a portrayal of the universe and stars.

Jacques Azagury's royal blue evening outfit that she wore in Italy years ago fetched a staggering amount of $1.1 million (nearly nine crore rupees). An auction company named Julien's Auctions announced selling Diana's adorable dress during the Hollywood Legends event held earlier this December.

According to the auction house's official website, they along with Turner Classic Movies (TCM) were a part of the big event that took place in Beverly Hills, California between December 14-17. Their Instagram page posted a picture of the dress Diana once wore and wrote, “Day 4 out of a 4-day Hollywood Legends auction today.”

Later, they informed people that the beautiful costume was sold for a stunning price on the last day of the Hollywood Legends event. “Princess Diana’s Jacques Azagury 1985 Evening Dress sold for $1,143,000 in the last day of the Hollywood Legends event,” they said in a post.