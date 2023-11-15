 Who Is Harsh Sagar? All You Need To Know About Diana Penty's Boyfriend & Diamond Merchant
Diana Penty made her relationship official with Harsh Sagar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Who Is Harsh Sagar? All You Need To Know About Diana Penty's Boyfriend & Diamond Merchant | Photo Via Instagram

Diana Penty, who made her acting debut with the romantic comedy film Cocktail in 2012 alongside Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, has officially confirmed her relationship with Harsh Sagar on Wednesday.

The Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Harsh to wish him on his birthday. Calling him 'partner in life', Diana wrote, "It’s HS day!! Happy Birthday to my partner in ̶c̶r̶i̶m̶e̶-LIFE!! Wishing you the best year ever. Love you @harshsagar."

Check it out:

Talking about Diana's boyfriend, Harsh Sagar, he is a diamond merchant. He also has a connection with the film industry as he is film director Chandra Barot's nephew. Diana and Harsh have been in a relationship for several years, reportedly; however, the actress never confirmed it.

The actress has starred in movies like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Shiddat, and Selfiee, among others.

Diana was last seen in Bloody Daddy alongside Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena in the lead. It was released in June on JioCinema.

Next, Diana will be seen in Adbhut featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shreya Dhanwanthar. She also has courtroom drama Section 84 with Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan.

