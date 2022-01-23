Diana Penty to collaborate with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for a project? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Diana Penty seems to have a jam packed calendar in 2022.

The actress has her hands full with four back to back projects. While she makes her Malayalam debut with Dulquer Salman in the upcoming film 'Salute', she also has a supernatural thriller, 'Adbhud', and two untitled projects in the making.

Now the news is that she might be collaborating with Dharma Productions in the near future for their next! If sources are anything to go by, we hear that Diana is in talks with the celebrated production house for an exciting upcoming project.

Making the speculation stronger, Diana was spotted at the Dharma Productions office recently in the city.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Cameras captured the fashion icon donning a chic look. She paired beige pants with a brown shirt and animal print heels.

While there hasn't been any official announcement yet, we sure can’t wait to know more!

