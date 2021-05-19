Diana Penty launches 'Every Life Matters'; to provide financial support to individuals amid COVID-19

Through this initiative, Diana will use her social media to highlight individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment and also support the many good COVID-19 heroes across the country who have stepped up in the time of major crisis, to help those in need.

Many of them don't have the platforms to have their fundraisers amplified enough to make an impact, and this initiative will help them do just that.

Taking to her social media handle, the 'Cocktail' actor shared a video along with a heartfelt caption.

She said, "Over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organizations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as we face the devastating effects of the 2nd wave of this pandemic. Seeing these individuals in action, doing such inspiring work is heartwarming and I feel we need to do our best to support them in whatever way we can. Which is why I have partnered with @kettoindia to start the #EveryLifeMatters initiative."