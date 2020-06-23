'We wanted to help those on the frontline,' says Diana Penty about her lockdown initiative

Tell us about your lockdown initiative, The Khaki Project. What prompted you to start it.

My lockdown initiative, 'The Khaki Project', has been getting support from many in the film fraternity, and I am also getting many blessings from the frontline heroes who are bravely fighting the pandemic. Right from the first week, I along with the Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) started providing basic essentials to police officers. Initially, I connected with the Byculla police station to understand how I could help those risking their lives to battle COVID-19. And, after speaking with some senior cops across Mumbai, I started the initiative.

Please continue...

We wanted to help those on the frontline. We wanted to show our appreciation and give back in any possible manner. We focused on two essentials: hand sanitizers and safety eyewear. With the assistance of SBF, we identified 10 police stations across South Mumbai that either fell under containment zones or needed supplies the most. I hope to extend the support to all the police stations across Mumbai.

How involved are you in this project?

Right from planning and execution to packing and distribution, I am very much involved in the project. I feel very strongly about the cause and it’s our little way of saying thank you to the Mumbai Police. They ensured a smooth lockdown and went beyond the call of duty to help those in distress. We hope it can make a difference, even if in a small way.

Coming to movies, tell us about your next, Shiddat.

Shiddat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, is a love story. The movie also features Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. The story revolves around two couples and I am paired with Mohit. The film is a Dinesh Vijan Production and I am happy to be back working with Dinoo sir, with whom I had worked in Cocktail. The film shoot is almost complete.

What's happening with the Happy Bhag Jayegi series?

It’s a successful franchise and I had a good role in Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, the sequel. And, I am looking for a meaty part in the triquel which is in scripting stage. Director Mudassar Aziz is fleshing out the film.

What about your personal life?

Nothing much to declare. I am living with my mother and happy about it...and going steady with Harsh Sagar, who is a diamond merchant.