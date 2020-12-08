'Prank' gone wrong: Russian YouTuber kills pregnant girlfriend on livestream after viewer pays to see her abused

As the internet grows wilder with each passing day, a disturbing development from Russia, captured live-stream, has mortified users down to their very cores.

30-year-old Russian YouTuber Stas Reeflay reportedly live-streamed an alarming video, in which he locked his near-naked pregnant girlfriend out in the freezing cold, for his viewers who 'paid' to see her get abused. Mid-stream, the 28-year-old girl died of suspected hypothermia after being forced to spend nearly 15 minutes in only underwear in the subzero Russian winter.

The entire incident was captured on stream, recorded by Reeflay for a viewer who paid him $1,000 (roughly a bit more than Rs 73,500) to carry out the sickening act, East2West News reported, citing BAZA media.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Stanislav Reshetnikov, has been arrested by the police for homicide, and according to The Mirror, faces up to two years in prison if forensic experts prove that his girlfriend, Valentina "Valya" Grigoryeva, indeed died of hypothermia.

The Russian Investigative Committee is also expected to look into the user who prompted the YouTuber to commit such an act and the cyberculture of online incitement to serious crimes.

In what can only be called an excruciatingly painful conclusion to the stream, Stas Reeflay, the YouTuber, could be seen trying to revive his girlfriend with the camera still rolling, after he finally decided to let her in, but only when it was too late.

"Valya, are you alive?" Reeflay screamed in desperation, "My bunny, what’s up with you? Valya! Valya! Damn, you look like you are dead."

“Bunny, come on … tell me something. I love you! I’m worrying. Damn … I don’t feel her heartbeat,” he continued pleading.

In a terrifying moment, Reeflay then faced the camera and told his tens of thousands of followers: “Guys … No pulse … she’s pale. She is not breathing.”

YouTube, however, has taken down the video and terminated the account associated with the user, condemning the tragic incident. A representative from the website told The Mirror, "We’re shocked to learn of this tragic incident. This kind of graphic content is not acceptable on YouTube."

Feminist and human rights activists have risen against the incident, severely criticising the kind of content being streamed online on sites as entertainment in these days, in which abusing a person livestream are calmly broadcast to the whole world.